Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jamal Murray had to know this was coming, and he should be happy there was no suspension involved.

The Nuggets’ point guard was fined $25,000 by the league Wednesday for “striking Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. in the groin area,” according to the official release from the league.

There was not much he could argue, considering the video of the incident.

Hardaway recovered just fine — he scored the next seven points for Dallas in the game.