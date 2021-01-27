Isaiah Thomas, Joe Johnson to represent USA in FIBA AmeriCup qualifiers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FIBA continues to act like… well, FIBA. Sure, the world is battling the coronavirus and trying to limit outbreaks, and basketball seasons — largely without fans — are in full swing around the globe, but that’s not going to stop basketball’s international body from putting on regional tournament qualifiers next month.

That sparked a couple of NBA veterans — Isaiah Thomas and Joe Johnson — to step up and be part of the team representing the USA next month in Puerto Rico for the AmeriCup qualifiers. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

Longtime NBA guard Isaiah Thomas has committed to play for Team USA in the AmericaCup qualifying tournament Feb. 19-20 in San Juan, sources tell ESPN. Joe Prunty will be the USA coach. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 27, 2021

So, the Team USA roster is taking shape for the AmericaCup in San Juan next month: Joe Johnson – seven-time NBA All-Star — is planning to play for the Americans too, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/0OSlo5mEgJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 27, 2021

Because the AmeriCup qualifiers fall during the G-League bubble in Orlando, there is a smaller pool of players than normal for USA Basketball to choose from. Don’t be surprised if because of that more former NBA players step up and join the roster.

That roster will not be under any pressure — Team USA has gone 4-0 in previous rounds of AmeriCup qualifying, guaranteeing a top-three spot in its group (D), which means it has already secured its spot in the AmeriCup itself.

That cup was originally scheduled for 2021 but has been pushed back until Sept. 2022 because of the coronavirus.