76ers’ Tobias Harris ends 13-0 Lakers run with game-winner (video)

The 76ers suffered a brutal collapse.

Tobias Harris saved them from a humiliating loss.

The Lakers went on a 13-0 run in the final 3:01 to take a one-point lead. But Harris answered with the game-winner to give Philadelphia a 107-106 victory.

Joel Embiid (28 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks) looked dominant at times. Ben Simmons had a triple-double (17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists). LeBron James (34 points, six rebounds and six assists) was excellent. Anthony Davis (23 points and eight rebounds) put Los Angeles up with 11.2 seconds left.

But in a game with four established All-NBA players still in their primes, a mere near-star – Harris, who scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds – had the biggest moment.