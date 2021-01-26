Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Shaquille O’Neal told Donovan Mitchell in an interview, “You don’t have what it takes to get to that next level.”

That struck a nerve.

Not on camera with Mitchell, who replied, “Aight. That’s it.” The Jazz guard said a couple years ago he was uncomfortable no longer being the underdog, and his stature has only risen since. Shaq’s comment provided the fuel Mitchell seeks.

But plenty of people are eager to defend Mitchell – especially in Utah.

Utah state Rep. Kera Birkeland even filed a resolution “honoring Donovan Mitchell over Shaquille O’Neal.” The bill:

1 HOUSE RESOLUTION HONORING DONOVAN MITCHELL 2 OVER SHAQUILLE O’NEAL 3 2021 GENERAL SESSION 4 STATE OF UTAH 5 Chief Sponsor: Kera Birkeland 6 7 LONG TITLE 8 General Description: 9 This resolution honors Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. 10 Highlighted Provisions: 11 This resolution: 12 ▸ recognizes the exemplary service of Donovan Mitchell to the Utah Jazz and the 13 Utah community; and 14 ▸ suggests consideration of making the “Spida” the official state arachnid. 15 Special Clauses: 16 None 17 18 Be it resolved by the House of Representatives of the state of Utah: 19 WHEREAS, the Utah Jazz are a beloved part of the Utah community and the National 20 Basketball Assocation (NBA); 21 WHEREAS, in Utah, we support our players when they face awkward abuse during 22 post-game interviews disguised as pep talks; 23 WHEREAS, the claim by Shaquille O’Neal (Shaq) on January 21, 2021, that Utah Jazz 24 All-Star Donovan Mitchell Jr. (Donovan) doesn’t have what it takes to get to the next level is 25 even less accurate than his 50.4% playoff free-throw percentage (slightly worse than Donovan’s 26 88.1%); 27 WHEREAS, the Jazz eliminated Shaq and the Los Angeles Lakers from the playoffs in 28 1997 (4-1) and 1998 (4-0); 29 WHEREAS, we are not talking about 2000, 2001, 2002, or 2006 right now, the years in 30 which Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers and Dwayne Wade’s Miami Heat won championships 31 for Shaq; 32 WHEREAS, Kazaam has a 5% rating on rotten tomatoes; 33 WHEREAS, Shaq under-develops his hot takes almost as well as his 1990’s “Shaq Fu” 34 video game; 35 WHEREAS, Shaq correctly described Donovan as an elite scorer, given that in just his 36 third NBA season during the 2020 playoffs, Donovan became the third player in NBA history 37 to have at least two 50-point games in a single playoff series (joining Michael Jordan in his 38 fourth season and Allen Iverson in his third season); 39 WHEREAS, on the same night that Shaq disparaged Donovan, Donovan made his 40 600th three-pointer earlier in his career than any other player in the history of the NBA; 41 WHEREAS, as of January 26, 2020, Donovan has drained 1995 field goals, 604 42 3-pointers, and 894 free-throws; 43 WHEREAS, Donovan Mitchell is more than just a scorer, having grabbed 982 44 rebounds, swatted 79 blocks, and picked 306 steals for the Jazz, as of January 26, 2020; 45 WHEREAS, it is hard to pull down rebounds when All-Star Rudy Gobert is on your 46 team, grabbing more rebounds than anyone else in the league as a two-time defensive player of 47 the year (more than Shaq’s zero), one-time league leader in blocks (more than Shaq’s zero), and 48 four-time All-Defensive 1st Teamer (more than Shaq’s zero); 49 WHEREAS, although Shaq’s “skill” was being bigger than everyone else, Donovan has 50 progressively succeeded through talent, dedication, and constant effort; 51 WHEREAS, the following immortal words, once spoken by Bill Walton, apply equally 52 to Donovan, “He is a champion of basketball and of the human spirit as well”; 53 WHEREAS, Donovan has provided backpacks, school supplies, and most importantly, 54 his time, to Utah students; 55 WHEREAS, Donovan launched the SPIDACARES, a foundation to empower women 56 following the example set by his mother and sister; and 57 WHEREAS, Donovan has consistently demonstrated his decency by freely and 58 abundantly giving to local communities and charities while volunteering his time to help his 59 fellow Utahns: 60 NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the House of Representatives of the 61 State of Utah recognizes the exemplary service of Donovan Mitchell Jr. to the Utah Jazz and to 62 the people of the great state of Utah. 63 BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the House of Representatives consider making the 64 “Spida” the official state arachnid. 65 BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED “Aight. That’s it.”

This is pretty funny – especially the last line. It’s just well-done enough that I’m indulging Birkeland’s bid for attention.

But I’d still prefer politicians focus on things that actually matter, especially in a time of crisis.