Caris LeVert, sent from the Nets to the Pacers in the James Harden trade, had a small mass found on his kidney during his physical.

It turned out to be cancer.

Pacers release:

Caris LeVert underwent successful surgery on Monday to treat renal cell carcinoma of his left kidney. The surgery was performed by Dr. Jason Sprunger at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind. No further treatment is needed. Caris is expected to make a full recovery and will be out indefinitely.

It’s great news that no further treatment is necessary and LeVert is expected to fully recover.

LeVert remaining out indefinitely still leaves concern, though. Nothing incites fear like the unknown.

But the most important thing – what was ailing LeVert – is now known and treated. As he said, the trade might have saved him in the long run.