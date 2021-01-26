Bulls big man Wendell Carter Jr. out at least month is quad contusion

By Kurt HelinJan 26, 2021, 9:00 PM EST
0 Comments

While there are bigger names on these young Chicago Bulls, Wendell Carter has been the glue for key lineups. He was Chicago’s best pick-setter as a big man, creating room for Zach LaVine and Coby White, and on the other end of the court he was their best rim protector.

Now the Bulls will be without Carter for at least a month due to a quad contusion, the team announced.

Staying healthy has become an issue for Carter, as NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson notes.

Carter has averaged 12.8 points and 8 rebounds a night as a starter for the Bulls this season. Until he returns, expect more Lauri Markkane and Thadeus Young at the 5, with maybe a little Daniel Gafford.

