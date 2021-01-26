Bulls big man Wendell Carter Jr. out at least month is quad contusion

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While there are bigger names on these young Chicago Bulls, Wendell Carter has been the glue for key lineups. He was Chicago’s best pick-setter as a big man, creating room for Zach LaVine and Coby White, and on the other end of the court he was their best rim protector.

Now the Bulls will be without Carter for at least a month due to a quad contusion, the team announced.

INJURY UPDATE: Wendell Carter Jr. will be re-evaluated in four weeks after an MRI confirmed a severe right quad contusion. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 26, 2021

Staying healthy has become an issue for Carter, as NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson notes.

This is 3rd straight season Carter will miss significant time. He played 44/82 and 43/65 his first two seasons. https://t.co/N9bU91eYXr — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 26, 2021

Carter has averaged 12.8 points and 8 rebounds a night as a starter for the Bulls this season. Until he returns, expect more Lauri Markkane and Thadeus Young at the 5, with maybe a little Daniel Gafford.