Monday’s Spurs at Pelicans game postponed as both teams short players

As the number of new cases of the coronavirus starts to slow across the nation, the NBA hopes that will be true for the league as well. For now, it continues to push through the challenges.

Monday night’s San Antonio game at New Orleans game has been postponed because neither the Spurs nor Pelicans have the minimum of eight required players due to coronavirus contact tracing, the league announced hours before tip-off Monday.

San Antonio was on the second night of a back-to-back, having just played Washington, a team that had missed nearly two weeks of games due to COVID-19 protocols.

STORY: Sources tell @wojespn and I that Pelicans-Spurs was called off because of a potential exposure to a non-team member who was a part of both teams’ traveling parties in recent days. League using extra precautions moving forward.https://t.co/EYcHlDGzym — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) January 26, 2021

This is the 22nd game postponed this season already. The NBA had planned to make up the lost games during the second half of the season (that part of the schedule has yet to be released), but there are doubts now in NBA circles that is going to happen.