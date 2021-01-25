Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Grizzlies had three games postponed, reportedly despite only one Memphis player testing positive for coronavirus.

That’s now four games – reportedly still with only one positive test.

NBA:

The National Basketball Association game scheduled for Wed., Jan. 27 between the Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies [in Memphis] has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. The game is being postponed due to contact tracing within the Grizzlies and the length of time preceding the game during which Memphis will be unable to practice.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Grizzlies have no new players entered into the Health and Safety protocol, source tells ESPN. League continues to be cautious with a return to play for Memphis. https://t.co/q5OKLtgELQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 25, 2021

The NBA is clearly taking a more cautious approach after a swell of coronavirus cases, and we’re still learning the new limits.

The Wizards showed a new consideration: postponing due to lost practice time. Having last played last Monday, the Grizzlies are getting similar treatment. Scheduled to play the Spurs on Saturday, Memphis could have time to ramp up.

This could keep everyone safer, both from coronavirus and injury. But it’ll also make it more difficult for each team to play its full 72-game schedule, which most directly maximizes revenue.

Of course, if an outbreak derails the NBA season, that’d be far more detrimental.