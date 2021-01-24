Watch Stephen Curry pass Reggie Miller for No. 2 on all-time three pointers list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It is only a matter of time before Stephen Curry has made more threes than anyone in NBA history.

Saturday night, he passed Hall of Famer Reggie Miller for No. 2 on the all-time three pointers made list with 2,561.

👏 History 👏 2,561 career threes for Steph, passing Reggie Miller for 2nd all-time pic.twitter.com/JYwhC5IpCo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 24, 2021

Miller himself congratulated Curry.

I’ve had the best seat in the house in calling a lot of your games @StephenCurry30, simply GREATNESS!!! Congrats but the job isn’t done, Jesus Shuttlesworth is waiting on ya.. #GreatnessPersonified pic.twitter.com/Nogs71fRyA — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) January 24, 2021

Curry will eventually get the top spot on this list, but he still has some work to do. Curry is 411 behind Ray Allen for the top spot (hence the Shuttlesworth reference).