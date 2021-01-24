Watch Stephen Curry pass Reggie Miller for No. 2 on all-time three pointers list

By Kurt HelinJan 24, 2021, 1:24 AM EST
It is only a matter of time before Stephen Curry has made more threes than anyone in NBA history.

Saturday night, he passed Hall of Famer Reggie Miller for No. 2 on the all-time three pointers made list with 2,561.

Miller himself congratulated Curry.

Curry will eventually get the top spot on this list, but he still has some work to do. Curry is 411 behind Ray Allen for the top spot (hence the Shuttlesworth reference).

