Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard out weeks with knee sprain

By Kurt HelinJan 24, 2021, 2:22 PM EST
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
It could have been a whole lot worse.

When standout Celtics rookie Payton Pritchard went down Friday night, it looked worse. He was guarding Philly’s Shake Milton as he drove the lane, but behind Pritchard Dwight Howard and Jaylen Brown were battling for rebound position and Howard knocked over Brown, who fell into Pritchard’s right knee.

The good news is the MRI shows just a sprain and Pritchard will be just a couple of weeks.

The Oregon point guard was selected No. 26 by the Celtics last summer, but quickly earned his way into the Boston rotation with heads up and hustle plays. Pritchard is averaging 8.3 points a game and is shooting 43.6% from three, playing 22 minutes a night.

