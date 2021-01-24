Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard out weeks with knee sprain

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It could have been a whole lot worse.

When standout Celtics rookie Payton Pritchard went down Friday night, it looked worse. He was guarding Philly’s Shake Milton as he drove the lane, but behind Pritchard Dwight Howard and Jaylen Brown were battling for rebound position and Howard knocked over Brown, who fell into Pritchard’s right knee.

The good news is the MRI shows just a sprain and Pritchard will be just a couple of weeks.

#NEBHInjuryReport An MRI conducted today on guard Payton Pritchard revealed a Grade I sprain of his right MCL. Pritchard is expected to return to on-court activities in approximately two weeks. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 23, 2021

The Oregon point guard was selected No. 26 by the Celtics last summer, but quickly earned his way into the Boston rotation with heads up and hustle plays. Pritchard is averaging 8.3 points a game and is shooting 43.6% from three, playing 22 minutes a night.