Report: NBA grants Nets $5.7 million disabled player exception

The Brooklyn Nets will have a little extra money to bring in some depth for their roster — maybe some defensive help, and they need players on the wing and bigs across the frontline.

The NBA approved a Disabled Player Exception for the Nets, who have lost Spencer Dinwiddie for the season due to a partial ACL tear (while there is no official timeline for his return, it’s highly unlikely we see him this season). Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the story.

The Brooklyn Nets have been granted a disabled player exception worth $5.7 million for the loss of starting guard Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Nets have until April 19 to use the exception. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 22, 2021

This is money the Nets can use in a trade or, more likely, on the buyout market to bring in another player. The trade deadline is March 25.

The buyout market could be intense this season. A number of teams can offer more than the minimum — including Brooklyn — and because of the new play-in games, a few more teams may be less likely to waive players and make them available. The bottom line, there will be more demand and less supply. Any solid player that does get waived is going to be able to factor in location, money, and how deep in the playoffs a squad could go.

The chance to make good money and play with Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving while contending for a title will make Brooklyn a real draw on that market.