Instagram post shows two straight losses has not shaken Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-2 since trading for James Harden and have given up more than 120 points in three of the four games. Collin Sexton shredded the Brooklyn defense in back-to-back games.

That has not shaken Kyrie Irving or his confidence — just check out his Instagram page.

Kevin Durant agrees with Irving.

Kevin Durant comments on Kyrie Irving’s AM Instagram post: “Speak on it King!!” pic.twitter.com/3xCNf8mKJ4 — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) January 23, 2021

They should be confident — Brooklyn is a contender. A team with Durant (playing at an MVP-level early), Harden, and Kyrie Irving will win a lot of games and be elite.

The defensive questions for this team are real, though. The Nets know it.

Nash: "We're not a defensive roster, we have to take more pride and we have to win more 50-50s, contest more shots, fight, scrap, claw. And that's what I think is missing as much as anything schematic that we're breaking down." #Nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) January 23, 2021

If the offense is good enough — and Brooklyn’s should be — their defense doesn’t need to be top five in the league, but they need to be solid to good and able to get some stops. So far, they can’t. There is a lot of season left, a lot of time for the Nets to get better on that end (or make roster moves to bring in better defenders), but it’s something to watch.

Irving is confident he knows how the story ends.