Instagram post shows two straight losses has not shaken Kyrie Irving

By Kurt HelinJan 23, 2021, 1:00 PM EST
0 Comments

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-2 since trading for James Harden and have given up more than 120 points in three of the four games. Collin Sexton shredded the Brooklyn defense in back-to-back games.

That has not shaken Kyrie Irving or his confidence — just check out his Instagram page.

Kevin Durant agrees with Irving.

They should be confident — Brooklyn is a contender. A team with Durant (playing at an MVP-level early), Harden, and Kyrie Irving will win a lot of games and be elite.

The defensive questions for this team are real, though. The Nets know it.

If the offense is good enough — and Brooklyn’s should be — their defense doesn’t need to be top five in the league, but they need to be solid to good and able to get some stops. So far, they can’t. There is a lot of season left, a lot of time for the Nets to get better on that end (or make roster moves to bring in better defenders), but it’s something to watch.

Irving is confident he knows how the story ends.

Check out more on the Brooklyn Nets

Report: NBA grants Nets $5.7 million disabled player exception
Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers
Collin Sexton pours in 25, Cleveland beats Brooklyn. Again.
Eastern Conference Finals - Toronto Raptors v Milwaukee Bucks
LeBron, Durant fire back at Shaq, ‘old heads’ in Instagram comments