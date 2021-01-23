Devin Booker out Saturday, maybe longer, with sore hamstring

By Kurt HelinJan 23, 2021, 9:06 PM EST
With less than two minutes left in overtime of Denver’s win against Phoenix Friday, Devin Booker walked slowly to the bench and planted himself there after landing a little awkwardly going for a rebound. The Suns’ leading scorer sat out the final 1:54 of the game.

Saturday night he is out with a hamstring injury, the team announced pregame. Coach Monty Morris told reporters he was unsure how long Booker would be out.

Hamstring strains can be tricky and take more time to heal than expected. Athletes are used to pushing through some pain during injury recovery, but do that with a strained hamstring and it’s easy to have a major setback that makes things worse.

Booker, playing next to Chris Paul, is averaging 22.9 points a game this season and the Suns’ offense is 10 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court.

After Saturday the Suns are off until Wednesday, when they start a back-to-back against the Thunder then the Warriors. Look for Cameron Payne to get a little extra run.

