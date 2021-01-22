Watch Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon drain game-winning three in OT to top Magic

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A couple of nights before, it was the Magic breaking opponent hearts with the game-winning three. Karma balances things out.

Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon drained the catch-and-shoot three with 2.8 seconds left in overtime, giving the Pacers a 120-118 win over the Magic.

Malcolm Brogdon buries the CLUTCH 👌 with 2.8 left to lift the @Pacers in OT! pic.twitter.com/hHQ1ZlevhU — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2021

Brogdon led the Pacers with 23 points, followed by 22 from both Jeremy Lamb off the bench and center Myles Turner (who had to leave the game late due to cramping).

Evan Fournier, back in action for the Magic, led the team with 26 points. He had a three to try and steal the win back from Indiana at the buzzer, but it bounced off the rim and out.

It was a tight game throughout, with neither team leading by double digits. Orlando had a 115-110 midway through the overtime but Indiana got the stops it needed the rest of the way for the win.