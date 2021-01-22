NBA rescinding Draymond Green’s technical foul for yelling at teammate

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the Warriors’ loss to the Knicks last night, Draymond Green got a technical foul (and ejected) for yelling… at teammate James Wiseman.

NBC Sports Bay Area:

Draymond just got ejected 🤬 pic.twitter.com/Lf8YU7aDcN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 22, 2021

According to Golden State coach Steve Kerr, another referee informed him a short time later that was a mistake.

The NBA apparently agreed.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The NBA is rescinding the second technical foul on Warriors forward Draymond Green last night vs. New York, which forced him to be ejected late in the first half, the league tells me and @anthonyVslater. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 22, 2021

If the referees could quickly gather and realize the error, why couldn’t they rescind the technical at the time?

The NBA rescinding the technical now does little good. Because that was Green’s second technical foul, he got ejected. The Warriors lost a key player for the entire second half, when the game got away from them.

At least Green will save the accompanying $2,000 fine and not advance toward the larger fines that come as technical-foul counts increase.

But this should serve as a wakeup call to allow referees to fix their errors in real time.