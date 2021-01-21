Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo block LeBron James

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LeBron James had an impressive first half against Milwaukee: 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting, leading Los Angeles to a 63-57 halftime lead.

But Giannis Antetokounmpo got him on one drive down the lane with the block.

The reigning DPOY is showing out early ❌ pic.twitter.com/hCGDcss1Ax — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 22, 2021

LeBron had some powerful trips down the lane later as he racked up points.

AD ➡️ Bron 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eHgVPKI4ii — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 22, 2021

Milwaukee has been able to attack inside and has 34 of its 57 points in the paint. The Lakers lead because they are 10-of-20 from three in the first half.