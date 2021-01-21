Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo block LeBron James

LeBron James had an impressive first half against Milwaukee: 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting, leading Los Angeles to a 63-57 halftime lead.
But Giannis Antetokounmpo got him on one drive down the lane with the block.
LeBron had some powerful trips down the lane later as he racked up points.
Milwaukee has been able to attack inside and has 34 of its 57 points in the paint. The Lakers lead because they are 10-of-20 from three in the first half.