Kelly Loeffler selling share of WNBA’s Atlanta Dream

By Dan FeldmanJan 21, 2021, 11:00 AM EST
Former Senator and Atlanta Dream owner Kelly Loeffler
Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images
Kelly Loeffler lost approval of WNBA players, lost her senate race and is now losing her ownership stake in the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

A WNBA spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “As it relates to the Atlanta Dream, we understand a sale of the franchise is close to being finalized. Once the sale negotiation is concluded, additional information will be provided.”

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Sources told ESPN on Tuesday that up to five bidders have expressed interest in buying the team, with Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), currently a co-owner, expected to have no association with the franchise after the sale.

Loeffler previously said she wouldn’t sell.

Count this as yet another example of her being wrong.