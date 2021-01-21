Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBA postponements have mostly trickled out one-by-one.

The league is ripping off the bandage with the Grizzlies.

NBA:

The Memphis Grizzlies’ next three games — Friday, Jan. 22 at Portland and Sunday, Jan. 24 and Monday, Jan. 25 vs. Sacramento — have been postponed in accordance with the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. The games are being postponed due to unavailable players for the Grizzlies and contact tracing for other players on their roster, and in order to ensure the health and safety of players on both teams.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The NBA is erring on the side of caution with what still appears to be isolated COVID-19 exposure within the Grizzlies, sources tell ESPN. These postponements aren't a result of several individuals being placed into the league's Health and Safety protocol. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2021

Evan Barnes of The Commercial Appeal:

According to a league source, the Grizzlies have just one positive test for COVID-19 but the NBA is erring on the side of caution to prevent more possible spread. — Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) January 21, 2021

It’s confusing why the Grizzlies have so many games postponed due to only one positive test – especially given the timeline.

Sunday’s 76ers-Thunder game was postponed reportedly due to contact tracing from Philadelphia’s game against Memphis the day before. Sunday, the Grizzlies also listed Jonas Valanciunas as out for their game Monday due to health-and-safety protocols.

Now, after playing Phoenix on Monday, the Grizzlies have three games postponed with only one positive test? Even though there aren’t several players in the health-and-safety protocols?

Memphis has a few players out due to injury: Jaren Jackson Jr., Justise Winslow and Jontay Porter. That reduces the Grizzlies’ margin for error in having the minimum eight players available for a game. But it’s a 17-player roster.

This situation is confounding.