Wednesday’s Memphis at Portland becomes 16th postponed NBA game

I do not envy the NBA’s schedule maker trying to figure out the second half of the season.

Wednesday’s Memphis game at Portland has been postponed, the NBA announced.

“Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Grizzlies, the team will not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game against the Trail Blazers,” according to the league press release.

This is the second Memphis game postponed in a week due to contact tracing. Jonas Valanciunas was out for Monday’s game against Phoenix due to “health and safety protocols,” but the game did go on with other Memphis players cleared.

These teams are scheduled to play the second of a two-game set against each other on Friday, no word on that second game has been released.

There have now been 16 NBA games postponed this season due to COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols, with 21 of the 30 teams having lost at least one game. All of those are supposed to be made up in the second half of the NBA season, but it’s going to be a tight squeeze to make it happen.