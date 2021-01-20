Vice President Kamala Harris to hang custom Warriors jersey in office

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oakland is in the White House — and she’s bringing the Warriors with her.

Vice President Kamala Harris — who made history Wednesday when she was sworn in as the first woman VP in the United States, the first Black person, and the first Asian-American in the role — was born in Oakland. She has long been a Warriors fan.

On the walls of the Harris’ office will be a framed custom Golden State Warriors jersey signed by Stephen Curry.

Harris is the 49th Vice President of the United States, hence the number.

Harris may be rooting for a Warriors return trip to the White House, first up will likely be the LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers later this year.

Twitter was filled with NBA players reacting to Joe Biden’s swearing-in as president and Harris as VP.

Talk about a moment for my kids to see! How y’all doing this morning???? #MadamVicePresidentKamalaHarris #wediditJoe pic.twitter.com/cwBrG3MWps — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 20, 2021

It's a new day in America 🇺🇸 — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) January 20, 2021

Unity is the path forward. 🇺🇸❤️ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 20, 2021