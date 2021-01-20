Udonis Haslem: “You can’t bring James Harden to Miami”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

James Harden loves a good party.

Miami throws a mind-bending party every night in South Beach (and other parts of town).

Before James Harden was traded to Brooklyn, the Heat had some trade talks with Houston about bringing The Beard to Miami. We’ll never know how serious those conversations really got, and Miami pulled out of the bidding early.

Udonis Haslem thinks that’s for the best — here’s what he said on the Complex Sports podcast.

"You can't bring James Harden to Miami… I would've aged 15 years trying to be his OG." 😂 Udonis Haslem kept it real on Harden coming to the Heat. EPISODE w/ @ThisIsUD: https://t.co/n6yO8l8NbW pic.twitter.com/rfVcyKO8KH — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 19, 2021

There’s a good party to be had — and trouble to be found, if you’re looking for it — in every NBA city. Miami, however, has some next-level stuff going on.

Would Harden have fit in with the conditioning-driven, intense Miami culture? Maybe. Or, like Shaquille O’Neal before him, maybe for a few years then it would be time to move on (but Miami got a championship banner to hang out of that Shaq era). We’ll never know.

But we do know where Haslem stands.