Udonis Haslem: “You can’t bring James Harden to Miami”

By Kurt HelinJan 20, 2021, 11:00 AM EST
0 Comments

James Harden loves a good party.

Miami throws a mind-bending party every night in South Beach (and other parts of town).

Before James Harden was traded to Brooklyn, the Heat had some trade talks with Houston about bringing The Beard to Miami. We’ll never know how serious those conversations really got, and Miami pulled out of the bidding early.

Udonis Haslem thinks that’s for the best — here’s what he said on the Complex Sports podcast.

There’s a good party to be had — and trouble to be found, if you’re looking for it — in every NBA city. Miami, however, has some next-level stuff going on.

Would Harden have fit in with the conditioning-driven, intense Miami culture? Maybe. Or, like Shaquille O’Neal before him, maybe for a few years then it would be time to move on (but Miami got a championship banner to hang out of that Shaq era). We’ll never know.

But we do know where Haslem stands.

Check out more on the Miami Heat

Orlando Magic v Brooklyn Nets
NBA Power Rankings: Brooklyn climbs fast after Harden trade, big wins
Three things to know: Zion Williamson, Pelicans making strides, have long...
Diamond Resorts Tournament Of Champions - Round One
Ray Allen talks golf, hoops, social justice on NBC’s new “Beyond...