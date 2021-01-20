NBA: 11 more players have tested positive for coronavirus

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Wizards face the NBA’s most significant coronavirus outbreak.

But the league’s COVID-19 problems extend well beyond Washington.

NBA release:

Of the 502 players tested for COVID-19 since Jan. 13, 11 new players have returned confirmed positive tests.

Among the 11:

Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas was also held out due to health-and-safety protocols as Memphis had a game postponed.

NBA players have now had at least 144 cases – and almost certainly many more – of coronavirus. Which is yet another reason NBA players shouldn’t be prioritized for vaccination. Though it’s possible to get the virus twice, it’s exceedingly unlikely.

Perversely, this growing natural immunity is one of the NBA’s biggest weapons in its bid to continue playing.

Which makes it all the more striking so many players continue to test positive.