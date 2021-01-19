Victor Oladipo drops 32 in Rockets debut, but Bulls get the win (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It feels like we could see more games like this out of Houston this season.

Victor Oladipo put up numbers in his Rockets debut — 32 points and nine assists — but it wasn’t enough as Houston still lost to Chicago 125-120.

Oladipo — who came to Houston as part of the four-team James Harden trade — shot 13-of-23, getting into the paint off the dribble all game long but also hitting 4-of-9 from three.

🚀 @VicOladipo's HOU debut: 32 PTS | 9 AST | 2 STL | 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/SBDQPDdrwC — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2021

“Our better days are ahead of us, definitely,” Oladipo said after the game, via the AP. “Off the fly, we kind of just went out there and winged it a little bit. Not very much time to prep. Our better days are ahead. Everyone, just stay patient, including us.”

Christian Wood finished with 30 and nine rebounds, while Eric Gordon added 21 points, but it wasn’t enough. The Rockets lost for the fourth time in five games.

Zach LaVine had 33 to lead the Bulls.