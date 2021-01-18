Kyrie Irving out for Nets-Bucks, could return at Cleveland

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nets star Kyrie Irving – who’s getting back up to speed after his leave of absence and quarantine – didn’t play against the Magic on Saturday initially expected.

Brooklyn’s new star trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Irving won’t debut against the Bucks today, either.

Nets:

Update to the Status Report for tonight's game: Kyrie Irving (health and safety protocols) – OUT https://t.co/ZRiIoAcDaJ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 18, 2021

Brooklyn’s following two games: at Cleveland on Wednesday, at Cleveland on Friday.

Irving has tended to miss games against his former teams, especially on the road. He played at Cleveland only with the Celtics in the 2017 opener (which was marred by Gordon Hayward‘s injury).

But he played in Boston on Christmas and appears likely to play in Cleveland this week – just without fans present. His “warm” welcome in Cleveland will have to wait.

As will those of us hoping to see Durant, Harden and Irving together against Eastern Conference power Milwaukee today.