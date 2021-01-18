Heat-Pistons delayed at least five hours due to coronavirus protocols

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Pistons beat the Heat on Saturday.

Today’s scheduled rematch between the teams?

NBA:

The Detroit at Miami game will change game time from 3:00 PM ET to 8:00 PM ET.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel:

Whether the game will be played Monday still is being discussed, according to NBA sources.

Plenty of games have been postponed to later dates this season. But delaying within the same day?

Perhaps, there were issues with getting tests processed by the scheduled afternoon tipoff.

Whatever the reason, this is a new way coronavirus is interrupting the NBA.