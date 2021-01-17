Kemba Walker makes season debut, starts for Celtics Sunday vs. Knicks

By Kurt HelinJan 17, 2021, 1:28 PM EST
Kemba Walker is back on the floor for the Boston Celtics.

Their All-Star point guard from a year ago was out the first part of the season, having been on a 12-week strengthening and recovery program for a left knee that had bothered him last season and through the bubble. Walker made his season debut on Sunday against the Knicks as a starter, but with a 20-ish minute time limit coach Brad Stevens said pregame.

Last season the Boston offense was 5.3 points per 100 possessions better when Walker was on the court, and he averaged 19.9 points per game, shooting 36% from three. This season Jayson Tatum and, in particular, Jaylen Brown have stepped up as playmakers, and Boston had the sixth-best offensive rating in the league (114) heading into games Sunday.

Boston has been one of the hottest teams in the East to start the season, despite losing a week of games due to coronavirus protocols. The return of Walker makes them more dangerous.

