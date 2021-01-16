Watch LeBron James’ thunderous putback dunk; Lakers cruise to win over Pelicans

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LOS ANGELES — The Lakers have been the best team in the NBA this season. Clear and away.

And what should really scare the league is they have a couple more gears they haven’t even had to go to yet.

After playing with their food for a half and letting the Pelicans lead by double digits most of the first half, the Lakers came out in the second half and cranked up the defensive pressure, ran some LeBron James/Anthony Davis pick-and-roll (which is especially dangerous when they put Montrezl Harrell in the dunker’s spot to take advantage of the defense swarming the stars), and the Lakers’ ball movement was otherworldly.

Oh, and LeBron had this ridiculous putback dunk.

Never lose sight of LeBron James 🔨 (📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/jq6ABkzour — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 16, 2021

The anticipation on that is insane.

Los Angeles won 112-95, behind 21 points and 11 rebounds from LeBron (in just 31 minutes of action).

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 21 points, but he had trouble finishing inside at points against the Lakers’ length (Davis rejected him at one point). Brandon Ingram added 20. However, for a Pelicans team built to score inside out, a team that needs to get its buckets inside, the long Lakers with Davis and Marc Gasol are a brutal matchup.