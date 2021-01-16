Watch James Harden Euro-step his way to first bucket with Brooklyn

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It seems fitting that James Harden got his first points as a Brooklyn Net came at the free throw line. There’s going to be a lot of that in the future, he’s one of the great foul drawers the game has ever seen (to the frustration of defenders and opposing fans).

Harden’s first bucket as a Net came on a nice Euro-step through the lane.

The Beard’s first bucket with the Nets 🔥 pic.twitter.com/odWK4mPFjE — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 16, 2021

Harden finished the first half against Orlando with eight points on 3-of-7 shooting, with all his misses coming from beyond the arc. He had the ball in his hands playing point guard with Kyrie Irving out and had seven assists in the first half. He also picked up three steals.

Harden was traded to Brooklyn in a four-team blockbuster deal this past week.

The Nets let the Magic 52-50 at the break.