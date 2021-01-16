Just traded Caris LeVert out indefinitely due to small mass on kidney

Indiana was one of the big winners of the four-team trade that sent James Harden to Brooklyn — they landed a great fit on a good contract in Caris LeVert.

LeVert may also be a big winner for health reasons.

He is out indefinitely because his physical upon arriving in Indiana revealed a small mass on his left kidney, the team announced Saturday. More tests are needed to determine the severity of the issue and the next course of action.

LeVert is fortunate he was part of the trade and this mass was discovered, hopefully at an early enough stage it can be easily dealt with.

“On behalf of my family and myself, we want to thank the Indiana Pacers for their support and guidance,” LeVert said in a statement. “We are grateful for their extreme thoroughness during the physical process and I am looking forward to joining the team and being part of this great organization as soon as possible.”

“We acquired Caris because of who he is as a young man first and foremost,” team president Kevin Pritchard said in his statement. “His basketball skill and on court play speaks for itself and we know he has a great career ahead of him. We will support Caris through this time and know that he will join us on the court as soon as he is able.”

LeVert is averaging 16.5 points and 6 assists a game this season and likely will get more touches and opportunities in Indiana once he gets healthy.