Isaiah Thomas reportedly in talks with several teams about NBA return

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The last time we saw Isaiah Thomas on an NBA court, he was wearing a Washington Wizards uniform just before the trade deadline back in February of 2020, when the Wizards shipped him to the Clippers, who promptly waived him. No team picked up Thomas at the time. In the off-season he had hip surgery, but still has not been able to find a home in the league.

Thomas is still looking to get his foot back in the door and told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports he is talking to teams.

Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas tells @YahooSports he’s in communication with a handful of teams about an NBA return and says he recently hired Bernie Lee of Quartexx Basketball for representation. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 15, 2021

With rosters around the NBA hit hard by injuries and the coronavirus, some general managers will be placing calls and considering options. Thomas could be one of those.

Isaiah Thomas averaged 12.2 points a game in 23 minutes a night for Washington in his time with them last season, but he was not efficient shooting 40.8% overall, although he hit 41% of the 4.7 threes he took a game.

There’s a lot of people around the NBA who are rooting for Thomas, the 5-foot-9 guard who was the 60th and final pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He has always played the game with passion, and, unfortunately, he never got the big payday he earned. That said, Thomas also is a 32-year-old undersized point guard, not the profile teams generally turn to for replacements.

However, Thomas is a name to watch as some shuffling of rosters takes place around the league.