Watch Tacko Fall bank in a three — and the Celtics bench goes insane

By Kurt HelinJan 15, 2021, 11:13 PM EST
Tacko Fall from three.

Pure shooter. He called bank.

The bench reaction is the best part of this.

Boston was still shorthanded after being off for a week due to coronavirus protocols, but picked up where they left off with another win, 124-97 win over the Orlando Magic. Jaylen Brown led the way with 21 points and eight assists, Semi Ojeleye added 18 points, Jeff Teague 17, and rookie Payton Pritchard had 16 points.

This was five straight wins for Boston. But all we’re going to talk about is Tacko from three.

