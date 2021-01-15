Watch Tacko Fall bank in a three — and the Celtics bench goes insane

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall from three.

Pure shooter. He called bank.

We have one (1) word for you: TACKO. pic.twitter.com/DQxx0tTlwp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 16, 2021

The bench reaction is the best part of this.

Pure. Joy. pic.twitter.com/9xE6psBw5p — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 16, 2021

Boston was still shorthanded after being off for a week due to coronavirus protocols, but picked up where they left off with another win, 124-97 win over the Orlando Magic. Jaylen Brown led the way with 21 points and eight assists, Semi Ojeleye added 18 points, Jeff Teague 17, and rookie Payton Pritchard had 16 points.

This was five straight wins for Boston. But all we’re going to talk about is Tacko from three.