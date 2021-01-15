Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Wizards are trying to win now. But they’re just 3-8. Washington coach Scott Brooks is in the final year of his contract.

Do the math.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

League sources say Brooks is sitting firmly on the hot seat.

The Wizards’ on-court problems extend far beyond Brooks. Russell Westbrook has struggled through injury and is now sidelined. Thomas Bryant is out for the year.

But it’s also tough to build an affirmative case for keeping Brooks, either. Washington’s defense has remained dismal on his watch. The Wizards haven’t found quality chemistry this season.

Fairly or not, coaches often take the fall in situations like this. Bradley Beal‘s status only increases pressure on Washington – and, therefore, Brooks.

For now, the Wizards’ coronavirus outbreak takes priority. But as has been shown across all sports, this pandemic isn’t stopping the coaching carousel.