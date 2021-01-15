Report: Fourth and fifth Wizards player tests positive for coronavirus

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two Wizards tested positive for coronavirus. Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner were out due to health-and-safety protocols. Then a third Washington player tested positive.

Now, it’s up to four and five.

Fred Katz of The Athletic:

The Washington Wizards are now up to five players who have tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @ShamsCharania and me. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 15, 2021

This is a number of simultaneous team confirmed coronavirus cases we haven’t seen.

The Mavericks recently had four positive tests. The Nets had four positive tests, including Kevin Durant, in March. The Suns reportedly had four or five cases, including Ricky Rubio and Aron Baynes, around the time the bubble started in July. A 2020 Western Conference playoff team reportedly had four cases in June – but before teams regathered from the hiatus.

Which is a good reminder: These five Wizards didn’t necessarily give it to each other. Coronavirus is spreading throughout the surrounding community. Until recently, NBA players were permitted more contact with people not regularly tested.

However, it appears increasingly likely there was intra-team transmission. Washington shouldn’t be playing until the situation is under greater control.

The Wizards’ game against the Pistons, originally scheduled for tonight, has already been postponed. A Sunday-Monday series against the Cavaliers in Washington already appeared to be in jeopardy.

The NBA requires a team have eight players to play. Five Wizards are now out at least 10-14 days with coronavirus cases. Thomas Bryant is out for the year with a torn ACL. Russell Westbrook might return from his quad injury by the time this gets sorted out. But that’d leave just 11 players from Washington’s roster before contact tracing. It doesn’t leave much margin for error.