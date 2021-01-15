Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns announces he has tested positive

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Not long after the NBA was shut down last March due to the coronavirus, Karl-Anthony Towns‘ mother, Jacquiline Towns, passed away from complications of COVID-19. Seven family members of Towns have passed away from the disease. Towns has openly talked about how hard that has hit him, that he feels as if it is a dividing line in his life.

Now Towns himself has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Friday on Twitter.

That message at the end to those closest to him is emotional and powerful.

By NBA protocol, Towns will be out at least 10 days to two weeks, maybe longer if he has symptoms. He must have a series of negative tests before he can rejoin the team.

Minnesota’s game against Memphis on Friday night has been postponed and, depending on contact tracing and the tests of other players, it is possible multiple Timberwolves games will be postponed. Juancho Hernangomez from the Timberwolves was already out on a timeline that suggested he tested positive.

Our thoughts are with Towns and we wish him a speedy recovery.