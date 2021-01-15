Friday’s Memphis at Minnesota game postponed; six Wizards players test positive

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The coronavirus surge continues to take its toll on the NBA.

Friday night’s Memphis game at Minnesota has been postponed, the NBA announced Friday, just a couple hours before tip-off, the league announced. Contact tracing within the Timberwolves has left them with fewer than the minimum of eight players able to play.

That is the 13th game this season postponed by the NBA, one of three postponed tonight, and one of a dozen postponed since last Sunday.

Minnesota’s Juancho Hernangomez has already apparently tested positive — he is quarantining and out for at least 10 days — and it’s unclear if any other players tested positive or if they are sidelined temporarily due to potential exposure.

We know with the Wizards that six players have tested positive, and another three are in quarantine because of possible exposure, team general manager Tommy Sheppard said in a zoom with media on Friday. Four of those six players are asymptomatic, he added.

Sheppard added that no coaches or staff tested positive, leading the team to believe the spread did not happen at team facilities. He said he believes the league can still complete a season without having to go into a bubble.

There’s not much silver lining with the coronavirus, but Sheppard said Russell Westbrook was going to miss some time due to a quad injury, that may be lessened because of the number of canceled Wizards games.