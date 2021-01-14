Suns still shorthanded due to contact tracing, game vs. Warriors Saturday postponed

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coronavirus contact tracing within the Phoenix Suns led to their Wednesday night game against Atlanta being called off, as well as the postponement of their Friday night game against the Warriors.

That now extends to Saturday.

The second night of a two-game set between the Warriors and Suns has been postponed because the Suns are shorthanded. Considering the Friday night game was already postponed, Saturday being called off seemed inevitable.

“Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Suns, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with Saturday’s game against the Pacers,” the NBA said in a statement.

The NBA has now postponed 10 games this season due to coronavirus precautions, nine since Sunday. Several teams — Phoenix, Washington, and Boston — have been at the heart of the postponements as each team deals with coronavirus cases and quarantining.

All the games will be made up in the second half of the NBA season (that part of the schedule has yet to be released).