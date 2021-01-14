Report: Third Wizards player tests positive for coronavirus

By Dan FeldmanJan 14, 2021, 5:00 PM EST
Wizards forward Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner
Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
Two Wizards reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner are out due to health-and-safety protocols. Washington’s game against the Pistons, originally scheduled for tomorrow, has already been postponed.

Now, the Wizards have a third coronavirus case – and face more postponements.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

It’s unclear when this player tested positive, whether he’s included in the 16 cases the NBA announced yesterday.

The NBA has placed greater restrictions on players interacting with people outside the league. But players are still playing 5-on-5 basketball games, travelling and meeting with each other. Once it has infiltrated the NBA, coronavirus can spread within the league.

The Wizards must get under control whatever is happening with them before continuing.

