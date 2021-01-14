Report: Third Wizards player tests positive for coronavirus

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two Wizards reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner are out due to health-and-safety protocols. Washington’s game against the Pistons, originally scheduled for tomorrow, has already been postponed.

Now, the Wizards have a third coronavirus case – and face more postponements.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

A third Washington Wizards player has tested positive for the coronavirus, sources tell ESPN. The NBA postponed Wednesday and Friday games involving the team this week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 14, 2021

The NBA still has to decide on allowing the Wizards to play Sunday/Monday games in DC vs. Cleveland, but the chances of those games withstanding a postponement are fading. https://t.co/XrRe6saO9r — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 14, 2021

It’s unclear when this player tested positive, whether he’s included in the 16 cases the NBA announced yesterday.

The NBA has placed greater restrictions on players interacting with people outside the league. But players are still playing 5-on-5 basketball games, travelling and meeting with each other. Once it has infiltrated the NBA, coronavirus can spread within the league.

The Wizards must get under control whatever is happening with them before continuing.