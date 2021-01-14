PBT Podcast: Does James Harden make Brooklyn title favorites?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Brooklyn Nets pushed all their chips into the middle of the table with a blockbuster trade for James Harden, forming a super trio with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (when he returns).

Is that enough? Can these three stars get along on offense, and the bigger question, will they have enough defense to win at the highest levels? Myself and Dan Feldman from NBC Sports break down the Harden trade, what it means for Brooklyn, where Houston goes from here, and why Indiana and Cleveland did well.

We also talk about the coronavirus and its impact on the league and season.

