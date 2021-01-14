GM: Kyrie Irving ‘excited’ to return to Nets after James Harden trade

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why is Kyrie Irving away from the Nets, and when will he return?

The mystery surrounding Irving only intensified with Brooklyn trading for James Harden.

Nets general manager Sean Marks indicated Irving’s return is on the horizon.

Malika Andrews of ESPN:

Sean Marks said that signing James Harden wasn't directly related to Kyrie Irving's absence. Marks said that he has spoken to Irving and the guard is "excited" to get back on the court, but Marks reiterates the timeline will be impacted by the NBA's investigation. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 14, 2021

Alex Schiffer of The Athletic:

"We're going to let Kyrie address this in his own way."-Marks

Adds the organization is disappointed that Irving is currently not around, but they've been in touch. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) January 14, 2021

The NBA will hold out Irving whatever length of time is necessary to satisfy the league that he doesn’t have coronavirus. Irving – who appeared maskless at his sister’s indoor birthday party – will be fined if he misses games due to protocol violations.

But if Irving is required to quarantine, the process of the NBA clearing him to play won’t begin until he reports.

Is Irving ready to do that, as can be inferred from Marks’ comments? Or is Marks downplaying Irving’s own desire to remain away and pinning too much of the holdup on the league?

There are still more questions than answers in this situation.