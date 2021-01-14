GM: Kyrie Irving ‘excited’ to return to Nets after James Harden trade

By Dan FeldmanJan 14, 2021, 1:00 PM EST
Nets star Kyrie Irving and James Harden with Rockets
Steven Ryan/Getty Images
Why is Kyrie Irving away from the Nets, and when will he return?

The mystery surrounding Irving only intensified with Brooklyn trading for James Harden.

Nets general manager Sean Marks indicated Irving’s return is on the horizon.

Malika Andrews of ESPN:

Alex Schiffer of The Athletic:

The NBA will hold out Irving whatever length of time is necessary to satisfy the league that he doesn’t have coronavirus. Irving – who appeared maskless at his sister’s indoor birthday party – will be fined if he misses games due to protocol violations.

But if Irving is required to quarantine, the process of the NBA clearing him to play won’t begin until he reports.

Is Irving ready to do that, as can be inferred from Marks’ comments? Or is Marks downplaying Irving’s own desire to remain away and pinning too much of the holdup on the league?

There are still more questions than answers in this situation.

