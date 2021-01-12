Lakers’ Markieff Morris and Rockets’ DeMarcus Cousins fined for skirmish

From Markieff Morris pushing down Jae'Sean Tate to DeMarcus Cousins knocking Morris to the floor to Morris charging after Cousins following the whistle… an incident between the Lakers and Rockets escalated quickly Sunday.

NBA release:

Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris has been fined $35,000 and Houston Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $10,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident, which occurred with 2:15 remaining in the first quarter of the Lakers’ 120-102 victory over the Rockets on Jan. 10 [in Houston], began when Morris committed a Flagrant Foul 1 by knocking Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate to the ground.

Cousins continued the incident by shoving Morris to the floor, for which Cousins was assessed a technical foul. Morris further escalated the situation by charging after Cousins, shoving him and continuing to aggressively pursue him. Morris was assessed a technical foul and ejected.