Celtics-Magic postponed, NBA reportedly tightening protocols

The Celtics – who had at least two players, Robert Williams III and Jayson Tatum, test positive for coronavirus – won’t play the Bulls tonight as originally scheduled.

Nor will Boston play the Magic tomorrow.

NBA release:

The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tomorrow between the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics [in Boston] has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. Because of testing and contact tracing within the Celtics, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with tomorrow’s game against Orlando.

The Celtics have had three straight games postponed. They were scheduled to play Miami on Sunday, but that game got postponed due to coronavirus issues within the Heat. Boston seemingly had enough players available.

That’s obviously no longer the case. Several other teams are facing coronavirus issues, too.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Sources: NBA and NBPA working through a minimum two-week window of protocol tightening that includes:

*No hugging or interaction of rival players on court pre and post-game.

*Reducing social interactions during games, including tapping hands during free throws. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 12, 2021

Also, sources say: More enforcement of mask-wearing, including coaches during games and players on bench. https://t.co/HgcEghtIYQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 12, 2021

We’ll see what else the protocols entail. But these leaked details only restrict people within the NBA from interacting with each other – not the outside community. This could (to a small degree) help reduce the spread of coronavirus once it infiltrates the league. But these rules don’t reduce the likelihood of coronavirus infiltrating the league.

The NBA’s fundamental problem: It’s generally unsafe to travel around the country and play 5-on-5 basketball amid this pandemic. Players come into contact with too many people then with each other.

Has the league made it just safe enough to continue its money-making operation? Yes.

But players will inevitably continue to contract coronavirus while games continue outside a bubble.