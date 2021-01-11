Wizards: Russell Westbrook to miss a week with quad injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Russell Westbrook strained his right quad while playing for the Rockets in the bubble.

Now, he’s out with with a left-quad injury.

Wizards release:

Wizards guard Russell Westbrook is expected to miss the next week of play with a left quadriceps injury, suffered due to repeated contact to the area since the beginning of the season. He will be re-evaluated at the end of the week.

Already 2-8, Washington keeps stacking problems – near- and far-term. Bradley Beal is out due to contact tracing. Thomas Bryant is done for the season with a torn ACL. And now Westbrook is sidelined.

Westbrook has generally struggled this season (while still posting four triple-doubles). He’s just not getting to the rim nearly enough, which has left him taking far too many inefficient jumpers.

Hopefully, he’ll get right during this week off and regain his first step.

But Westbrook is also 32. These types of problems become more common at his age – which is even a bigger deal considering the two years and $91,274,624 left on his contract after this season.