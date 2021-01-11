Watch Aaron Gordon throw it down over Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Kurt HelinJan 11, 2021, 11:16 PM EST
0 Comments

Aaron Gordon can still dunk like it’s 2016.

Don’t take my word for it, ask Giannis Antetokounmpo — Gordon hammered it over the Defensive Player of the Year Monday night.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks had the last laugh.

In his first game back from back spasms, Antetokounmpo scored 22 and the Bucks pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 121-99. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks started slow — as a team they were 7-of-24 from three to start the game — but a 22-2 run in the fourth quarter put the game away.

A run that started just minutes after Gordon dunked all over Antetokounmpo.

