Watch Aaron Gordon throw it down over Giannis Antetokounmpo

Aaron Gordon can still dunk like it’s 2016.
Don’t take my word for it, ask Giannis Antetokounmpo — Gordon hammered it over the Defensive Player of the Year Monday night.
𝘏𝘦 𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘛𝘢𝘤𝘬𝘰 𝘴𝘰 𝘸𝘩𝘺 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘥𝘶𝘯𝘬 𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘎𝘪𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘴?@Double0AG | #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/FcDO8Ym2Dq
— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 12, 2021
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks had the last laugh.
In his first game back from back spasms, Antetokounmpo scored 22 and the Bucks pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 121-99. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks started slow — as a team they were 7-of-24 from three to start the game — but a 22-2 run in the fourth quarter put the game away.
A run that started just minutes after Gordon dunked all over Antetokounmpo.