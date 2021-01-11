Reports: Heat player, third and fourth Mavericks tests positive for coronavirus

By Dan FeldmanJan 11, 2021, 5:13 PM EST
Heat guard Avery Bradley
Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images
The Heat had Sunday’s game postponed due to coronavirus issues. A player reportedly returned an inconclusive test. Before the postponement, the team announced Avery Bradley would miss the game due to health-and-safety protocols.

The Mavericks had tonight’s game postponed due to coronavirus issues. Maxi Kleber is out 10-14 days, which would align with a positive test. Josh Richardson, Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith – one of whom reportedly tested positive – are also out due to coronavirus protocols.

Miami’s and Dallas’ problems aren’t waning.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel:

The Miami Heat will move forward with a shorthanded roster due to both contact-tracing protocols and a player who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tim Cato of The Athletic:

Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News:

This doesn’t necessarily mean Richardson, Brunson and Finney-Smith have all tested positive. Other Dallas players outside that group could have tested positive.

Nor does it mean Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Maurice Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Kendrick Nunn or KZ Okpala (or even Avery Bradley, for that matter) tested positive. Contact tracing can also sideline players.

The NBA is pushing ahead with games with only moderate transparency. That prompts a lot of reading between the lines – which isn’t necessarily fair to the people involved, but is inevitable.

Hopefully, everyone with coronavirus recovers quickly and doesn’t spread it further.