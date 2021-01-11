The Heat had Sunday’s game postponed due to coronavirus issues. A player reportedly returned an inconclusive test. Before the postponement, the team announced Avery Bradley would miss the game due to health-and-safety protocols.
The Mavericks had tonight’s game postponed due to coronavirus issues. Maxi Kleber is out 10-14 days, which would align with a positive test. Josh Richardson, Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith – one of whom reportedly tested positive – are also out due to coronavirus protocols.
Miami’s and Dallas’ problems aren’t waning.
Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel:
The Miami Heat will move forward with a shorthanded roster due to both contact-tracing protocols and a player who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Out for Heat for protocols:
Adebayo
Butler
Bradley
Dragic
Harkless
Haslem
Nunn
Okpala
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 11, 2021
Plus, on Heat injury report:
Leonard (shoulder) questionable
Olynyk (groin) questionable
Vincent (knee) probable https://t.co/xOGiCJ6Cie
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 11, 2021
Only Heat players not on protocol or injury report:
Precious Achiuwa
Tyler Herro
Andre Iguodala
Duncan Robinson
Chris Silva
Max Strus
(So would need at last two of three from Olynyk, Leonard, Vincent to be able to field required eight players Tuesday in Philadelphia.) https://t.co/3mTKjs2lFq
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 11, 2021
Tim Cato of The Athletic:
at least one more Mavericks player returned a positive COVID-19 test this morning, I'm told, and the required contact tracing meant Dallas doesn't have eight players available.
— tim cato (@tim_cato) January 11, 2021
Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News:
Sources tell me the Mavericks' number of positive COVID-19 cases is up to four.
— Brad Townsend (@townbrad) January 11, 2021
This doesn’t necessarily mean Richardson, Brunson and Finney-Smith have all tested positive. Other Dallas players outside that group could have tested positive.
Nor does it mean Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Maurice Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Kendrick Nunn or KZ Okpala (or even Avery Bradley, for that matter) tested positive. Contact tracing can also sideline players.
The NBA is pushing ahead with games with only moderate transparency. That prompts a lot of reading between the lines – which isn’t necessarily fair to the people involved, but is inevitable.
Hopefully, everyone with coronavirus recovers quickly and doesn’t spread it further.