Report: NBA considering halting games for 7-14 days

Update: Even after this report and today’s postponements, the NBA stands by its prior statement from spokesperson Mike Bass: “We anticipated that there would be game postponements this season and planned the schedule accordingly. There are no plans to pause the season, and we will continue to be guided by our medical experts and health and safety protocols.”

The NBA had given every indication it plans to keep playing through the coronavirus pandemic.

But as issues mount…

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The NBA has set a special Board of Governors meeting for Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 11, 2021

The NBA's general managers have a conference call set today to discuss these issues with league today too, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/RtAvacSLmO — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 11, 2021

Among topics for GM call today centered on tightening protocols, sources tell ESPN: Re-examining shootarounds and practice lengths, pre-and-post game socializing on court (for example, hugs), further restrictions on restaurant dining and tighter rules on mask-wearing. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 11, 2021

Jason Dumas of KRON4 News:

Source: NBA considering a 7 to 14 day pause amidst the growing rate of positive cases within the league. The NBA brass & GMs will meet virtually today or tomorrow to reconsider safety protocols. The league wants to avoid a pause but it is on the table. @kron4news — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 11, 2021

It’s worth remembering: Though NBA players are getting coronavirus during the season, they contracted the virus at a far higher rate before reporting to their teams. This is in many ways a PR crisis. But a PR crisis isn’t nothing, and there are also real problems with actually spreading the virus.

The protocols set to be discussed among general managers could help. The league’s frequent testing is the most effective way to stop coronavirus spread. But infected players can be contagious before testing positive. Limiting players’ interactions with each other could reduce spread.

A special meeting of owners seems more consequential. They have the power to do something more radical — like suspend the season.