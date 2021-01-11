Report: NBA considering halting games for 7-14 days

By Dan FeldmanJan 11, 2021, 1:49 PM EST
NBA commissioner Adam Silver
Harry How/Getty Images
Update: Even after this report and today’s postponements, the NBA stands by its prior statement from spokesperson Mike Bass: “We anticipated that there would be game postponements this season and planned the schedule accordingly. There are no plans to pause the season, and we will continue to be guided by our medical experts and health and safety protocols.”

The NBA had given every indication it plans to keep playing through the coronavirus pandemic.

But as issues mount

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Jason Dumas of KRON4 News:

It’s worth remembering: Though NBA players are getting coronavirus during the season, they contracted the virus at a far higher rate before reporting to their teams. This is in many ways a PR crisis. But a PR crisis isn’t nothing, and there are also real problems with actually spreading the virus.

The protocols set to be discussed among general managers could help. The league’s frequent testing is the most effective way to stop coronavirus spread. But infected players can be contagious before testing positive. Limiting players’ interactions with each other could reduce spread.

A special meeting of owners seems more consequential. They have the power to do something more radical — like suspend the season.