Nets’ Kyrie Irving listed as out for fourth straight game Tuesday vs. Denver

The Brooklyn Nets got one star back on Sunday, Kevin Durant returned and dropped 36 points on Oklahoma City. That was not to earn the Nets the win, they still were a little shorthanded.

Brooklyn will be without Kyrie Irving for a fourth straight game Tuesday, he is listed as out against Denver. When asked about it after practice Monday, Nash said he had no update on Irving and continued to keep the conversations between himself and his star point guard private.

Brooklyn is 1-2 in the games Irving has missed.

Irving’s absence officially has been described as being for personal reasons. One report, from Brian Lewis of the New York Post, was that Irving’s time off was a reaction to the riots that took over the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. last Wednesday. Irving has been called out online by some for that, although those people come off more like sad, frustrated fantasy players than thoughtful people. People’s emotional and psychological reaction to one of the darkest, saddest days in American democracy is personal — it hit some people very hard. If this is what happened, Irving should be given the space to work out what he needs to work out. Ultimately, what he’s missing are just basketball games.

Nash, Durant, and the rest of Irving’s Brooklyn teammates have his back.

Nash said he believed Irving was tested for the coronavirus on Sunday but was not sure about Monday. That matters when Irving feels comfortable returning; if he has missed regular tests there would be a quarantine time before rejoining the team.