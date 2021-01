Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who said Kelly Oubre Jr. wasn’t helping the Warriors?

Oubre danced while Raptors guard Kyle Lowry shot a clutch free throw yesterday. When the attempt rimmed off, Oubre then fist-pumped as if he caused the miss – which he might have!

Lowry’s miss proved quite consequential. Golden State beat the Raptors 106-105.

Say whatever else you want him, Oubre has boundless energy for helping his team (in his own way).