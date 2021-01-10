Washington center Thomas Bryant done for season with torn ACL

Thomas Bryant, the Wizards starting center who was having a career-year on the offensive end of the floor, is done for the season due to a torn ACL suffered in the first quarter Saturday night.

The injury happened less than two minutes into the Wizards’ loss to the Heat and it was clearly serious when it happened. The MRI came back on Sunday confirming the bad news, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

Bryant was 14.3 points on an incredibly efficient 70.4 true shooting percentage, plus 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists a night. The offense was 4.1 points per 100 possessions better with Bryant on the floor; the problem is he gave up most of that on the other end of the floor — Bryant has not been the rim protector the Wizards needed on that end. Washington is 2-8 because of their 28th ranked defense.

Robin Lopez will move into the starting center role — which could help with the defense, although his numbers on that end are not good this season — but as NBC Sports’ Hughes notes, this really opens the door for Moritz Wagner.

With Thomas Bryant out, Robin Lopez will likely be the starter, but this paves the way for Moe Wagner more than anyone. This is a big opportunity after he was bounced from the rotation. Has to make his threes and limit his fouls. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 10, 2021

Bryant will go through rehab that will last at least until the start of training camps next year and could bleed into the season — a challenge because Bryant will be in a contract year.