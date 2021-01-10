Mavs’ Maxi Kleber enters quarantine; Dallas shuts down practice facility

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dallas already had Jalen Brunson, Josh Richardson, and Dorian Finney-Smith out because of health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 (they had stayed behind after a game in Denver to quarantine).

Now another positive test has the Mavericks closing down their practice facility for a day (at least).

Maxi Kleber, the Dallas big who had moved into the starting lineup and was playing well this season, has gone into quarantine and will be out 10-14 days, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Being out 10-14 days suggests he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

That has caused Dallas to shut down its practice facility.

The Mavs’ practice facility has been shut down after the team’s second positive test in three days, sources said. Maxi Kleber started self-isolation this morning. Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Richardson still quarantining in Denver. Contact tracing being done now. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 10, 2021

Dallas’ next game is hosting New Orleans on Monday night. How many and which players the Mavs will have available for that game remains to be seen.

Kleber was averaging 7.4 points and 5.3 rebounds a game for Dallas, a team already without Kristaps Porzingis to start the season. Look for Dwight Powell to move back into the starting lineup, with James Johnson and Boban Marjanovic likely getting some extra run.