Hawks’ Bogdanovic out with avulsion fracture, bone bruise in right knee

It didn’t look good when it happened.

In the second quarter Saturday night, Atlanta’s Bogdan Bogdanovic was bringing the ball up court and rookie LaMelo Ball reached in for a steal. LaMelo clipped Bogdanovic’s heel (unintentionally), causing an awkward step that led to Bogdanovic’s knee buckling. Here is a video of the incident where you can see his knee bend in a direction knees should not bend.

The Hawks announced Sunday that Bogdanovic “has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his right knee with associated soft tissue inflammation and a bone bruise.” There is no timeline for his return, but this is going to be a while.

An avulsion fracture is where a strain to ligament pulls a little bit of bone off where the two connect, and the ligament disconnects from the bone. It usually does not require surgery and can heal more quickly than a torn ligament, but with a bone bruise included, this will take some time.

With Bogdanovic out expect more run Kevin Huerter, plus two second-year players in Atlanta who have taken a leap forward this season with Cam Reddish and De'Andre Hunter.

Bogdanovic came to Atlanta as a free agent this offseason, inking a four-year, $72 million deal. He’s averaged 9.9 points a game, shooting 36.2% from three, but he has yet to find a comfort zone in the Hawks offense next Trae Young.